Pawan Singh’s On-Stage Proposal Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Sparks Fresh Controversy

Bhojpuri cinema’s Power Star Pawan Singh often finds himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his films. Once again, the actor is trending on social media after a viral stage video showed him asking an actress about her marriage and then proposing to her in front of a live audience. The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, especially in light of Pawan Singh’s controversial personal life.

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh Proposed An Actress

A 3 minute 26 second clip, shared by an X handle named Chapra Zila, shows Pawan Singh standing on stage with an actress during a public event. In the video, the actor casually asks her whether she is married. When the actress replies that she is unmarried and searching for a groom who is handsome, well-mannered, reliable, hardworking, cultured, and financially stable, Pawan Singh responds humorously and controversially by proposing himself.

Pawan Singh

Also Read: Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong at Box Office Despite Scathing Critical Reviews, Became Most Expensive Documentary

“He’s right in front of you,” Pawan Singh says, pointing to himself. “What’s lacking? I’m dark-skinned, not fair. I may not be handsome, but I have manners. I earn well. I am reliable. I was reliable, I am reliable, and I will remain reliable.” The audience can be heard reacting loudly as the exchange continues. The actress then comments on how relationships have changed, joking that men say “hi” in the morning and “bye” by evening or sometimes the opposite.

Pawan Singh

Responding to this, Pawan Singh remarks that both men and women are at fault these days, adding that flaws exist on both sides and that long-lasting relationships require effort from both partners. While some viewers saw the exchange as lighthearted stage banter, many others criticized the actor, calling the moment uncomfortable and inappropriate.

Pawan Singh

The viral video has resurfaced discussions about Pawan Singh’s turbulent personal life. The actor has been married twice. His first wife, Neelam Singh, passed away in 2015. He later married Jyoti Singh in 2018. However, their relationship turned bitter, and Jyoti filed for divorce in 2021, accusing the actor of domestic violence and alleging that he forced her to undergo two abortions. Their divorce case is still pending in court.