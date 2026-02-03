Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong at Box Office Despite Scathing Critical Reviews, Became Most Expensive Documentary

The documentary Melania, based on the life of US First Lady Melania Trump, has made a surprising impact at the North American box office, delivering a strong opening weekend despite receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from film critics. The film, directed by Brett Ratner, chronicles the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Documentary Gave Strong Opening

According to reports, Melania earned nearly $7 million during its opening weekend in North America, an impressive figure for a documentary. A Xinhua report noted that Trump supporters played a major role in driving ticket sales, making it one of the strongest documentary openings in nearly a decade. Reacting to the box-office performance, First Lady Melania Trump took to X and wrote, “Loved by all, an A CinemaScore. ‘Melania’ has already grossed more than five films nominated for the 2025 Oscars.”

Melania Trump

Also Read: Farah Khan’s Khandala Vlog With Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Sparks Viewer Backlash Over Dilip’s Antics

While audiences in certain regions turned out in large numbers, critics were far less impressed. According to a media report, the documentary received an approval rating of just 6 percent on Metacritic and 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that fewer than one in ten critics viewed the film positively. The sharp divide between audience response and critical reception has once again highlighted the growing polarization in American cinema, particularly when politics is involved.

Melania Trump

Melania marks Brett Ratner’s first feature film in 12 years. The filmmaker had stepped away from Hollywood following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Ratner has consistently denied the allegations, and no criminal charges were ever filed. The documentary signals his return to mainstream filmmaking after more than a decade.

Melania Trump

Despite its strong start, the film faces a challenging road ahead. Reports suggest that Amazon MGM Studios spent $40 million on distribution rights and an additional $35 million on marketing, raising questions about long-term profitability. A major Hollywood trade publication described Melania as the most expensive documentary ever made. However, Amazon disputed this claim, stating that the studio licensed the project based on confidence that it would resonate with its intended audience.