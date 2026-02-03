Farah Khan’s Khandala Vlog With Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Sparks Viewer Backlash Over Dilip’s Antics

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has successfully reinvented herself as a YouTuber, winning hearts with her celebrity home vlogs. Through her YouTube channel Farah Khan Vlogs, she gives audiences an inside look into the homes and lives of some of India’s most respected stars. As always, Farah is accompanied by her cook Dilip, who has become a familiar face on the channel. However, her latest vlog featuring Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar has triggered mixed reactions, with many viewers expressing annoyance over Dilip’s behavior.

Dilip Trolled For His Antics

Farah Khan recently uploaded a new vlog on February 2, 2026, documenting her visit to Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s picturesque Khandala bungalow named Sukoon. In the video caption, Farah wrote that viewers would get to enjoy soulful poetry, meaningful conversations, and the preparation of Hyderabadi chicken biryani, along with a bonus of Dilip’s poetic verses.

The video has already garnered over 8.2 lakh views, reflecting strong audience interest. Surrounded by lush greenery, the bungalow features a sprawling garden, a fountain, vibrant flower beds, and an elegant interior. The large hall showcases antique décor, a grand chandelier, and carefully curated furniture pieces. Shabana Azmi revealed that the couple has been married for 41 years, and the house which is built 15 years ago was initially planned as a simple weekend cottage.

However, as the construction became more luxurious, she jokingly admitted that she and Javed Akhtar argued frequently during that phase. Javed Akhtar also shared anecdotes from his early struggles, including sleeping on pavements and surviving days without food, leaving viewers deeply moved. While the vlog offered warmth, nostalgia, and insight into the legendary couple’s life, a particular moment did not sit well with viewers.

As Shabana Azmi was speaking about a 150-year-old tree on the property, Dilip interrupted her, commenting that the tree was older than Farah Khan. This interruption sparked criticism in the comment section. Several viewers felt that Dilip’s interjections were unnecessary and distracting. One user wrote, “Dilip was very irritating in today’s video. You will lose your audience by doing this.” Another commented that Farah herself tends to interrupt guests during serious conversations, urging her to let them speak freely.