Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh In Jiaganj After His Retirement Announcement, Internet Buzzes With Speculation

Ace playback singer Arijit Singh recently shocked fans by announcing his retirement from singing. Just a week after the announcement, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was spotted visiting Arijit at his residence, setting social media abuzz. Photos and videos of their meeting have gone viral, leaving fans curious about the real reason behind Aamir’s visit.

Arijit Singh lives a quiet and simple life in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, away from the glamour of Mumbai. In the viral videos circulating online, Aamir Khan can be seen stepping out of his car and politely greeting the paparazzi. Another clip shows him seated inside his vehicle as photographers crowd around, trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The visuals have sparked intense speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

While no official statement has been made, many believe that Aamir Khan may have visited Arijit Singh to persuade him to reconsider his decision to retire from playback singing. Given their successful professional collaborations in the past, this theory has gained traction online. However, neither Arijit nor Aamir has confirmed the purpose of their meeting so far.

Arijit Singh has lent his voice to several memorable songs in Aamir Khan’s films. He sang Naina for Dangal, which became a massive hit. Later, he delivered soulful tracks like Tere Hawale Kar Diya and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi for Laal Singh Chaddha. All three songs were widely appreciated and remain fan favorites. Despite his retirement announcement, Arijit has already recorded a song for an upcoming film.

He has sung Ishq Ka Fever for Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri’s film O Romeo. The song has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by legendary poet Gulzar, making fans hopeful that Arijit’s voice may still grace the silver screen. On the work front, Aamir Khan was seen last year in Sitare Zameen Par and made a special appearance in the Tamil film Coolie. In 2026, he produced Happy Patel: Dangerous Spy and also appeared in a cameo role.