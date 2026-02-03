Is Sodium Chloride in Shampoo Bad for Hair? You Should Read This Study

Summary – Salt in shampoo side effects: PubMed Central notes sodium chloride is used to thicken SLS shampoos and may add to eye irritation, dry itchy scalp and even hair loss. Over time it can leave hair drier, dull and prone to breakage. If you wash often or treat hair, choose salt-free shampoo. Try for 2-3 weeks!!

If you have ever stood in a store aisle reading shampoo labels, you already know the pattern. People focus hard on one or two “safe” words on the front of the bottle, and ignore the ingredient list at the back. That’s exactly how sodium chloride slips through unnoticed.

Sodium chloride is plain salt. It sounds harmless because it is familiar. But “familiar” and “friendly for hair” are not the same thing.

A PubMed Central paper that looks at how sodium chloride affects surfactant solutions explains why this ingredient deserves attention. The study itself is focused on surfactant behaviour in water, not on clinical hair damage. Still, it clearly shows how salt can change the way a shampoo solution behaves, which ultimately changes how it feels on the scalp and hair.

What the study says sodium chloride is doing in shampoo

One of the most quoted lines in the paper is simple and direct: sodium chloride is used as a thickener in shampoos and conditioners containing sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

It’s not added to nourish hair. It’s not added to “repair” anything. It is mainly there to improve texture, the pour, and the richness people expect from a shampoo.

The same section also states something most brands do not say out loud: sodium chloride can contribute to eye irritation, may cause dry and itchy scalp, and may also cause some hair loss.

That does not mean salt will make everyone’s hair fall out. But it does mean the ingredient is not as neutral as it looks on a label.

Why salt can feel drying on hair and scalp

Hair is not living tissue, but it is still a fibre that depends on moisture for flexibility. When it loses moisture, it becomes stiff, rough, and breaks more easily with daily friction.

Salt has a basic behaviour: it attracts water to balance concentration. In real life, this can add to the dryness people already experience from cleansing. That’s why shampoo routines almost always need a conditioner, mask, serum, or oil to bring back softness.

The point is not that “salt alone dries hair.” The point is that salt can add to the drying feel, especially when your routine involves frequent washing, hard water, or hair that is already dry, coloured, or treated.

What salt changes at the chemistry level (and why you should care)

This is where the PubMed Central study becomes useful. The paper explains that adding sodium chloride changes surfactant solution properties, including the critical micelle concentration (CMC).

CMC sounds technical, so here’s the simple meaning: it relates to how surfactants organise themselves in water to lift oil and dirt. When salt changes CMC, it changes how the cleansing system behaves.

In this study, adding sodium chloride to cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) solutions increased CMC as salt concentration increased.

The abstract also notes that foam height decreases as salt concentration increases, and that sodium chloride made the tested solution properties worse in their experiments.

Why this matters for you: foam and spread are not just “feel-good” factors. Foam and wetting influence how evenly product spreads, how it rinses, and how your scalp and lengths feel after washing.

Common “salt in shampoo” problems people report

In daily life, people rarely say, “My shampoo has a surfactant issue.” They say:

“My scalp feels tight after washing.”

“I get itchy patches.”

“My hair looks dull even when it’s clean.”

“My hair feels rough sooner than it used to.”

“My keratin or smoothening didn’t last.”

Salt does not explain every one of these problems, but it can contribute to the pattern, especially if sodium chloride appears high on the ingredient list and you wash often.

The PubMed Central paper explicitly links sodium chloride use in SLS formulas with eye irritation and dry, itchy scalp, and also mentions possible hair loss.

Does salt in shampoo cause hair loss?

Let’s be careful here.

Salt is not going to trigger genetic baldness. But if an ingredient contributes to scalp dryness and irritation, it can worsen hair fall in people who are already dealing with sensitivity, inflammation, dandruff-like flaking, or heavy breakage.

Also, many people confuse “hair loss” with “hair breakage.” Dry, rough hair snaps more easily when you comb, towel-dry, or tie it tightly. Over time, breakage starts looking like shedding.

So the realistic takeaway is this: sodium chloride is not a single-cause hair loss villain, but in some routines it can add stress to scalp comfort and hair texture.

Salt vs sulphates: what’s the real comparison?

This matters because a lot of online content turns sulphates into villains. That approach won’t help your reader, and it won’t help your product positioning either.

Sulphates are cleansers. They lift oil and pollution. For many scalps, that’s useful. The problem happens when cleansing strength, wash frequency, and hair type don’t match.

Salt is not a cleanser. It is mainly used to thicken certain shampoo systems. And the PubMed Central paper calls out sodium chloride’s role as a thickener and its potential links to irritation and scalp dryness.

So instead of asking only, “Is it sulphate-free?”, a better question is:

How does the full formula behave on my hair after 2 to 3 weeks of use?

People Also Ask

What does sodium chloride do in shampoo?

It’s mainly used as a thickener, especially in shampoos containing sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

Is sodium chloride bad for hair?

It can be a problem for some people. Research notes it may contribute to eye irritation and dry, itchy scalp, and may be linked to some hair loss. It can also make hair feel drier and rougher over time in high-salt or frequent-wash routines.

Can salt in shampoo cause itchy scalp?

It can. The PubMed Central paper specifically mentions sodium chloride may cause dry and itchy scalp.

Should I avoid sodium chloride after keratin or smoothening?

If you’ve had a keratin or smoothening treatment, it’s safer to use a treatment-friendly shampoo, and many people prefer salt-free formulas for this phase. The goal is to avoid unnecessary dryness and maintain smoothness longer.

Who should be extra careful with sodium chloride in shampoo

You don’t need fear. You need a practical filter.

Be more cautious if you are:

washing daily or very frequently

dealing with dry, frizzy, curly, or colour-treated hair

prone to itchy, tight, or sensitive scalp

maintaining keratin, smoothening, or other salon treatments

What to do instead (simple, practical)

Turn the bottle around. If “sodium chloride” is listed very high and your hair is already dry or treated, test a lower-salt or salt-free option. Run a 2 to 3 week trial. Hair responds to patterns, not one wash. Watch your scalp first. If itching and tightness reduce, that’s usually the clearest sign you made a better match.

The bottom line

Is sodium chloride in shampoo bad for hair? It can be, depending on your scalp, hair type, and wash habits.

The PubMed Central study makes two things clear: sodium chloride is used as a thickener in SLS-based shampoos, and it may contribute to eye irritation, dry and itchy scalp, and even some hair loss. It also changes surfactant solution behaviour in ways that can affect foam and performance.

So no, you don’t need panic. But yes, you should pay attention.

If your hair feels drier than it should, your scalp is itchy, or your lengths look dull too quickly, try a salt-free shampoo for a few weeks and see how your hair behaves.