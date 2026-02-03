Is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Peak Stardom Getting Wasted: Love and War Delay

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic romance Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has run into scheduling setbacks. This have pushed back its release timeline. Originally set for a late-2025 or early-2026 debut, the project’s shoot and post-production have taken longer than planned.

Love and War: A Period Drama

The large scale Love And War: A period drama with large battle sequences and heavy visual effects, has contributed to the extended production period. According to sources, the makers are still shooting and refining the key segments of the film.

Shifting Release Window and Industry Impact

Now the film is aimed for an August–September 2026 release, rather than the earlier Eid or March 2026 targets. The extended schedule has also led actors blocking their calendars through May 2026.

The domino effect of these changes has reportedly impacted schedules for other major films involving the cast, including Ranbir’s highly anticipated Ramayana, as the window between their releases could narrow.

Cast and Expectations

Despite the uncertainty around dates, the cast continues to work on the film with enthusiasm. Love And War remains one of Bollywood’s most awaited projects of the year, bringing together three of its biggest stars under Bhansali’s signature directorial vision.