Is Sanjeeda’s Closeness To Co-Star Harshvardhan Rane The Reason Behind Her Divorce With Aamir Ali?

It’s really sad when someone can go from being your everything to a complete stranger within a short span of time. While we truly believe that nothing is more important than being in love and it is okay to walk out of the marriage as soon as you realize that things are not working and it’s better to let go. Something similar is happening to one of the most loved and adored couples of the telly town, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Not only the two seemed made for each other but they have always managed to give couple goals to the Millenials with their camaraderie.

A few days ago we informed you that the couple have mutually decided to part ways. And now a report in SpotBoye claims that Sanjeeda has grown quite fond of her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane. We hear that their friendship has grown by leaps and bounds and Harsh had also been insistent on taking along Sanjeeda for a recent event.

SpotBoye also contacted the actress to confirm the same and she replied by saying, ” “He’s a great co-star and a dear friend.”

For the uninitiated, Aamir and Sanjeeda had parted ways after 8-years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences. They also faced financial woes which made things worse. And finally they decided to call it quits. However, Aamir pays regular visits to Sanjeeda’s house to see their daughter.

Harshvardhan Rane on the other hand was earlier dating Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma but the two broke up earlier last year. But the two still maintain cordial relationship with each other.



