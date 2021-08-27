One of the most popular actresses of the TV industry, Jennifer Winget has been linked to many of her co-stars. Earlier, it was reported that the actress is seeing good friend Sehban Azmi and for a while now, she has been rumored to be in a relationship with her fellow actor Tanuj Virwani. Jennifer and Tanuj were seen together in a hit web series called Code M. The two hit off instantly and since then are seen partying together very often.

During an appearance on a chat show, Tanuj opened up about these rumors and also about the video that sparked his and Jennifer’s dating rumors.

Addressing the same, Tanuj Virwani cleared the air by confirming that they are not dating. He said, “We are just really, really good friends. And the video in question that you bring up was just randomly taken on Valentine’s Day because we were attending an event together. She is amazing, she really is. She is by far my favorite female co-star.”

Tanuj is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing Cartel. Besides being in headlines for his link-up with Winget, Tanuj often grabs eyeballs with his strong performances. The actor, who has some interesting projects in the pipeline feels that he is lucky to get so much work during the pandemic. Speaking to Etimes, Tanuj stated, ”I consider myself extremely fortunate and grateful that irrespective of what is going on in the world and our country–because of the pandemic–work has been steady. More importantly, good quality work; it’s the best feeling in the world when you are on a set that makes you happy, gives you creative satisfaction, and you know that you’re creating something unique and hopefully resonate with it. And what I’ve learned from all of this is that we often take many things and people around us for granted. I just think the lockdown that has lasted one-and-a-half years has helped put a lot of things in perspective: value people, things, moments; it’s not always about the big picture, sometimes it’s the little things that matter the most.”

Talking about Code M, the series from Alt Balaji was Winget’s digital debut. She was seen in a role of an Army lawyer. Tanuj, on the other hand, played the role of her ex-lover and opponent in the series.