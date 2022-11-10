“Jake Lele Phir,” Rishabh Pant React Angrily To A Fan Who Was Teasing Him Saying, ‘Urvashi Bula Rahi Hai’

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s alleged love affair with model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela in the past keeps coming back into the limelight. Urvashi has dropped several hints at her former bitter-sweet romance with the cricketer in the last few months. But seems like Pant is now fed up with all this. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet it showed how pissed off Rishabh is at the mere mention of Urvashi.

In the clip, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is getting teased by a fan during a recent T20 World Cup match while he is walking near the boundary of the stadium. The fan is heard saying, “Bhai, Urvashi Bula Rahi Hai.” This comes with the sounds of his friend’s laughter. Rishabh gets provoked by this and hits back at the spectator with a befitting reply. He shouts back saying, “Jaake Lele Phir.” After that, Rishabh walks away and carries on with his game.

As soon as this bizarre happening reached the sight of Rishabh’s fans, they started criticizing such acts of spectators. One user penned, “Wahiyat log. Looks like Virat’s message of not treating cricketers like commodities have fallen on deaf ears.” Another stated, “BCCI pls raise a complaint & get this guy banned from the stadium next time. And request to all fans going to watch the next match if you see this guy pls make life hell for him.” A third user wrote, “This is just disgusting, he represents our country at least give some respect to his personal life even u troll his cricket.”