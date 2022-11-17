Janhvi Kapoor Recalls How Boney Kapoor Once Flew To Italy To Be With Sridevi After An Italian Man Hit On Her!

Bollywood beauty, Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable bond with her parents. She keeps retelling stories about them in her interactions. In a recent chat with Vogue, Kapoor introduced the viewers to her Chennai house as she did a house tour of her late mother, Sridevi’s first bought home. She talked about various photos of her mom and dad that are displayed in the house.

During her conversation, Jahnvi shared an interesting anecdote about her parents. She recalled the time when an Italian guy hit on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor couldn’t keep calm. He rushed to Italy to be with her.

The Mili actress stated that Sridevi was shopping for some furniture for their Chennai home in Italy when a local guy left her ‘shell-shocked’ by hitting on her. She was travelling with a friend, and exclaimed, ‘How dare he talk to me?’ Her friend told the entire incident to her dad, who got so flustered that he left Khushi and her behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with his late wife.

“They ended up having a little honeymoon there. I’ve always been such a huge romantic, and a big part of that comes from having seen the relationship between my parents,” revealed the 25-year-old actress.

For the unversed, Sridevi tied the knot with Boney Kapoor in 1996. The pair has two daughters together- Janhvi and Khushi. Workwise, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Khushi will soon maker her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.