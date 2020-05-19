From fighting for clothes to buying each other clothes, the sister’s bond goes with everything and yet sticks the strongest. One of such strong and honest bond is shared between Bollywood’s adorable and relatable sister squad, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

No matter, how much you hate and fight with each other, the love you share can never be over-powered with anything in this world. No sister would want to trade her sister, despite having a cold war every single day. That is the beauty of the sister’s relationship.

Recently, a throwback picture of Janhvi, Khushi and their late mom, Sridevi is going viral on social media. The trio has a loyal fan base and Sridevi, being an epitome of grace and her acting skills have made people go crazy over her even now. A fan page of the trio has shared a throwback picture, wherein the trio can be seen wearing South-Indian sarees. In the picture, we can see Janhvi and Khushi twinning with each other in a purple coloured saree, holding their mommy, Sridevi’s hand, who can be seen looking ethereal in a maroon coloured saree.

The Kapoor sisters look super cute in the matching attire. While Janhvi and Khushi have teamed similar sort of earrings with the saree look, their mommy, Sridevi can be seen wearing a royal diamond choker necklace. Both, Janhvi and Khushi are holding on to their mother tight, while being snapped. Take a look at this beautiful mother-daughter bond picture:

On May 11, 2020, Janhvi had taken to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture from her childhood, where baby Janhvi could be seen miffed and kind of saying ‘No’ sitting two benches behind her mother, Sridevi and sister, Khushi.

In the picture, Sridevi could be seen cuddling Khushi as she was sitting on her lap while they both pose for the camera and this was a reason enough for Janhvi Kapoor to feel annoyed. Sharing the picture, she had written, “TBT to when I didn’t even want to share mummas huggies with Khush” atop it.

Sridevi too had never skipped a chance to be with her daughters and thus used to take her daughters along with her to every possible event. Another throwback picture is proof of it. In the picture, shared almost after a year of Sridevi’s demise, the late actress could be seen posing with her two little angels, Janhvi and Khushi (aged 12 and 9 then).