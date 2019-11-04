Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi Actress Mona Singh Is All Set To Get Married In December This Year?

Share

Tweet

Pin 98 shares

One of the most popular faces of the telly industry Mona Singh is 36 and single. Most of her fans must be curious to know that when she will tie the knot, so are we! But now it seems like that the wait is over. A recent report claims that Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot in December this year. She is reportedly dating a guy since past one year and finally, she has decided to take the relationship to the next level. When Mona was contacted by Pinkvilla to react on the same, She said, “I have nothing to share right now”. Mona chose to keep mum about this, but we are extremely happy for her.

Earlier a report in SpotBoye.com had claimed that Mona Singh is secretly dating a South Indian guy. The report had stated, “The actress has been secretly dating a South Indian for the past year now, and she even plans to settle down with her man. While, additional details on her boyfriend are yet to be known, but the lovebirds are pretty serious about each other and we can expect wedding bells to ring anytime soon.”

In a 2018 interview, Mona had talked about her marriage plans and said, “I always wanted to get married but I am not dying to get married! My parents are happy to see my work and be independent. Marriage is not the only thing left to do in life. It is for those girls who are not working and are waiting to get married and whose parents think their daughter is a burden.”

She had further added, “I am confident that mine will be a love marriage. In love marriages, you at least know your partner. A known devil is better than an unknown one!”

For those who don’t know Mona Singh was earlier in a relationship with Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal, the rumours were abuzz that the two had secretly tied the knot. However, Mona denied the news in an interview and had said, “I am in love with Vidyut Jamwal, but I am not married. I don’t know where the news of my marriage came from. But if I was married, I would proudly announce it to the whole world. A girl’s dream is to eventually get married, so why would I hide that?” The two dated for almost five years but later parted ways due irreconcilable differences.

We can’t wait for Mona to confirm this news.