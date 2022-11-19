Jaya Bachchan Asks Why Indian Women Are Wearing More Western Clothes, Says, “It Gives Manpower To A Woman”

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has questioned why Indian women wear more western clothes. She spoke on a recent episode of One Crown, Many Shoes of the podcast What the Hell Navya. Jaya asked the question to her daughter Shweta Bachchan. She asked her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too.

Jaya asked Shweta and Navya, “Why is it, I want to ask you both, that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?” Navya replied, “I don’t know.” Jaya added, “I’m just asking.”

Shweta responded, “I think it’s because of ease of movement. It’s easier to move around. A lot of women are now just not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a T-shirt or a shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree.”

Jaya feels that what has happened is very unknowingly. According to her, we’ve accepted that western clothing gives that manpower to a woman. She loves to see a woman in a woman-power. She said, “I’m not saying go wear a saree that’s just an example but I think in the west also women always dressed in dresses. This whole thing much later in life where they also started wearing pants.”

Shweta said, “Yes with the industrial revolution and when all the men went to war and women started working in factories.” According to her, they had to wear pants because you can’t be doing heavy machine work with them.

The veteran actress will be seen with Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. The film is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar’s film will hit the theatres in April next year.