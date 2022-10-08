Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Contestants Recreate Alia-Ranbir Wedding; Neetu Kapoor Reacts!

Contestant Niti Taylor and choreographer Akash Thapa gave a special performance. They dedicated to actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Both portrayed the romance between the actors, even recreating their marriage.

In the episode, special guest Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor was present with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. In a video posted by Colors TV, Neetu is seen getting emotional and embracing Niti and Akash after their dance performance.

On Thursday, the channel shared a promo video of the upcoming episode, which is called ‘Kapoor Special’, and featured performances dedicated to various members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and actor-wife Alia.

In the clip, Niti wore a white and gold saree similar to Alia’s wedding dress. Her hair is styled like Alia’s, as she danced to the song Khuda Jaane from Ranbir and Deepika Padukone’s debut film, Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

After their performance, an emotional Neetu Kapoor got up from her seat and hugged both Niti and Akash. She praised them for paying tribute to her son and daughter-in-law. Meanwhile, the comments section of the posts shared by Colors TV on Twitter and Instagram was flooded with fans’ reactions to the performance.

They commented, “I can’t wait to see her whole performance,” “Seriously Ranalia ke naam pe Ranbir aur Deepika ka gaana bhaja diya aur woh bhi itna famous wala (for a performance on Alia and Ranbir’s journey, they made Niti dance on a song picturised on Ranbir and Deepika, that too one which is so famous),” “Matlab kyu kara jaa rha hai in Kapoors ke naam ek episode… Ranbir Alia ko itna promote kiya jaa raha hai jaise isse pehle toh kisi ki shaadi hui hi nhi (Why did they dedicate an entire episode to the Kapoor family? And why are they promoting Alia and Ranbir’s wedding like no other celebs have married before).”