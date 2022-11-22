Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Scenes Leaked; Fans of Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Go Insane Over Their Passionate Scene

One series that has a consistent, loyal fan following is Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which premiered on Voot on December 4, is highly awaited among the fans. One of the scenes from an episode of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s leak recently surfaced online.

The moment, which appears to be right out of a Fanfiction story, has fans going nuts. As they become intimate on camera, the reel Jodi expresses their ultimate comfort with one another. Fans have loved the journey, whether it was MaNan’s first kiss or one of their endearing incidents.

The tv series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was a big hit in India and nearby countries. Its popularity was largely due to the good-looking Parth Samthaan, who played the lead role of Manik Malhotra, the angry young man that everyone loved, and the banters between Parth and Nandini.

Voot will soon release Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. After a gap, viewers will see how Manik Malhotra (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini Murthy (Niti Taylor) rekindle their romance. The entire season was filmed in Goa. After an absence of a year, Niti Taylor is back in the acting business. A year after her marriage, it appears that she was ill. She has, however, been extremely busy in 2022 with this season and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Parth Samthaan is exploring his options in the Bollywood industry. He’s been involved in numerous music videos.