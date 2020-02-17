Kangana Ranaut To Play An Air Force Pilot In Upcoming Film,Tejas ; Appears Fierce & Commanding In The New Look

How many times when Bollywood has given a chance to actors to bring forth their talent through means of true portrayal of people and situations. Be it historic events, introducing a new ideology or playing the role of strong individuals who have initiated a change. Along with creating a platform for people to showcase their talent and passion for acting, it also gives them opportunities to bring forth their beliefs and ideologies.

Where kangana has always been admired for being an epitome of women empowerment and strength, her movies have portrayed nothing less. From her spirited character of ‘Rani’ in Queen, to her fierce role as ‘Rani Lakshami Bai’ in Manikarnika, she has stood for ideals that most women could relate to. As women continue to explore their immense and untapped potential in today’s world, Kangana’s next military film, Tejas will be a story of a daring fighter pilot in country’s defense forces. The upcoming film is aimed at reinforcing the argument that both men and women are equally capable of serving the nation with utmost fervor, and all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit.

This RSVP’s second film after Uri: The Surgical Strike, will be written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, and aims to inspire the country at large. As people are always looking up towards kangana to bring something new and inspiring to the screen, they were gobsmacked with the first poster that her team shared on their social media handle. Along with the first look where kanga is dressed in the uniform of an air force pilot, standing in front of an aircraft, the tam wrote a beautiful and heart-warming caption. It read “For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out …. Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled – #TEJAS”

Sharing her opinions about the same in an interview, the actress said, “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honor of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”