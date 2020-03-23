‘Kanika Kapoor Should Behave Like A Patient & Stop Throwing Tantrums’, Says Doctors Treating COVID-19 Patient

Share

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus after she returned from the UK. Despite being asked to observe self-quarantine, she lept out and even partied with many politicians and celebrities. Now that she has tested positive for coronavirus, all the people who met her are scared they might also have caught the virus.

Kanika Kapoor is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences, Lucknow. The singer tested positive for COVID-19 2 days back and is apparently not cooperating with the doctors. According to SGPGI director RK Dhiman, Kanika is demanding a 5-star treatment and not behaving like a patient at all. The doctors have now lashed out and asked the singer to behave like a patient and not a star.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Kanika spoke against the hospital staff and doctors for not treating her the right way. The singer also accused the staff of not cleaning her room and that it was dirty and full of mosquitoes.

Kanika spoke to TOI and said, “I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have a fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said

Correction – Singer Kanika Kapoor (in file pic), who tested positive for #COVID19, stayed at Taj Hotel in Lucknow and attended several functions in the city, booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police. pic.twitter.com/WsUUzBP6KL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

Now Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, has said, “Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed & a television. Ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for #COVID19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving like a patient & not a star”

He further added, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us”

Meanwhile, the singer was also booked for negligence by the UP government for not abiding by government guidelines during Coronavirus outbreak.