Kantara: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals His Jealousy At Actor Rishabh Shetty, Check Out Latter’s Reaction!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels jealous of Rishabh Shetty’s fame and popularity and his recent blockbuster film, Kantara. Rishab Shetty’s directorial and starrer Kantara has made him an overnight superstar. As a consequence, this has left Nawazuddin Siddiqui jealous and he conveyed his views on Rishabh’s fame.

As per the statement of media reports, both actors were spotted at one event. At the event, Nawaz was asked to share his insights on Rishabh.

According to the Gangs of Wasseypur celebrity, Rishabh did not promote the movie, he entered silently and influenced everyone. The actor expressed his opinion as, “If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy comes in and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires.”

Reacting to Nawazuddin’s admiration, Kantara film star and director Rishabh mentioned that he is inspired by Nawazuddin and he considers him to be his senior. Rishabh stated that he has watched multiple movies of Nawaz and has also viewed his journey of hard work and effort. He said, “Nawaz is like us, we are middle class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big.”

Furthermore, Rishabh added that Nawaz has a great deal of knowledge about theater background.The actor has performed many small roles before he entered into the big ones. Rishabh asserted that he too has enacted such small roles in Kannada cinema before he got into the Bollywood industry. He told, “Nawaz is our senior and we have the same journey.”

For the unversed, Nawazuddin is all set to play the role of transgender in the film, Haddi. On the work front, Kantara has made striking box office records. The Hindi version of the movie is streaming on Netflix. Versions of other languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Kannada is playing on Amazon Prime Video.