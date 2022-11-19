Kantara’s OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Blockbuster’s BIG Surprise On Amazon Prime Video

Date of Kantara’s OTT release: A HUGE announcement about Rishab Shetty’s Kannada hit is made by Amazon Prime Video | Kantara, which takes place in the fictionalized town of Dakshina Kannada, centres on a Kambala champion portrayed by Rishab Shetty who clashes with Murali, a moral Forest Range officer (Kishore).

After Kantara’s incredible box office success, a lot of people are anticipating its release on streaming services. It has been making headlines for its internet premiere for more than two weeks. The OTT release of Kantara is keenly anticipated by the audience.

The OTT release date for Kanata is reportedly November 24 on Amazon Prime Video, according to news from different movie trade tracking accounts. The manufacturers and streaming service Amazon Prime Video, however, have not yet confirmed this. Amazon has made it plain through its official Twitter account that no such formal announcement has been made regarding this.

Rishab Shetty receives a golden souvenir from Rajinikanth

A gold chain and locket were given to actor-director Rishab Shetty by Superstar Rajinikanth in appreciation of the success of his most recent film, “Kantara.” Recently, Rajinikanth invited Rishab Shetty for a private meeting at his home in Chennai where he presented him with a gold chain and a gold locket in recognition of the enormous success of his movie Kantara. Additionally, Rajinikanth was heard complimenting the movie and describing it as a once-every-50-year event. This has once more adorned “Kantara’s” soaring glories with an additional petal.