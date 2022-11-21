Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Buy First House Together In Dubai; Check Out!

One of the most adored couples in telly town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to impress one and all with their PDA moments. The duo who fell for each other inside the Bigg Boss house one year ago, is still going strong. They are currently having a gala time in Dubai. Besides attending events and shows there, they have an interesting piece of news for their fans.

Actually, TejRan have bought a plush house in Dubai. They have made their first investment together by owning a posh one BHK apartment at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence. The abode comes with an indoor pool and is reportedly worth Rs 2 crores, approximately.

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi attended the launch of Elitz by Danube properties, who are building luxury class high-end apartments in Dubai. It was after this event that reports of them purchasing one of the homes in this elite property came to the fore. The pair also posed for the paparazzi while holding a huge dummy key of their new apartment.

Needless to say, fans of this madly in love couple are going nuts over their new property. They have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. “Congrats!! God is always there to bestow his blessings upon good people. Just like this, pray you get lot of success in life and may all the negative energies stay away from you. Keep shining and smiling, I’ll always cheer for you T,” wrote one fan. Another stated, “I am so freaking proud of you. Evil eyes off your happiness and success.”

For the unknown, Karan Kundrra recently purchased a luxurious house in Bandra, Mumbai too. It is priced at Rs 20 cr. Besides this, he also has a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s Yari Road. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, own properties in Mumbai and Goa.

Workwise, Karan is returning to acting with upcoming supernatural thriller based on The Vampire Diaries. Tejasswi is currently winning accolades for her double role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.