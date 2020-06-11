Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for many years now. Both had a number of failed relationships before they met and fell for each other. During the lockdown, the couple has had the chance to spend a lot of time together and get to know each others to the core. And now we have Karan Singh Grover revealing what he discovered about his Bong beauty wife Bipasha Basu.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s actor opend up about discovering a new side of wife Bipasha Basu during the lockdown. Karan Singh Grover was quoted saying, “There’s no new side we discovered. We spent a lot of time together, even when we were working, so like in my head and my heart, we are together 24/7. There’s no side to Bipasha I haven’t seen. But yes, she cooked in this lockdown, and she is awesome. She makes really yummy food, and that’s new, she enjoys it too. It works out really well for me, I must say!” (Also read: Bipasha Basu’s Pregnancy Glow Makes Her Looking Stunning; Has Put On Weight)

Karan further stated the they have been doing a lot of activities together in the lockdown. He said, “We are reading a book called Zibu, it’s the language of symbols. Then we eat and watch some stuff together. Also, we recently celebrated four years of our marriage. We have had loads of fun, and have grown a lot, both together and individually. It doesn’t feel like four years.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love with each other when they were shooting for Alone. After dating for around a year, the couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

