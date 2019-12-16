Kareena Asks Saasu Maa Sharmila Tagore What’s The Difference Between ‘Beti’ & ‘Bahu’, Her Reply Is Commendable

Share

It is a general stereotype that a saas and a bahu cannot live peacefully under the same roof and will always been on each other’s edge. But this is just a stereotype and there is no truth in the same. If you see around, you can easily find many saas-bahu jodis that are just like real mom and daughter without any type of bitching or problems. And one such Jodi is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Recently, Sharmila Ji was invited on Kareena’s radio show, What Women Want, wherein she talked about different roles of a woman. On the same show, Kareena asked Sharmila Ji about the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. To this, Sharmila Ji said that a daughter is someone you have grown up with. So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person.However, when you are meeting your daughter-in-law for the first time, she is already an adult and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house, so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable. Well, not many people think that way but Shamila Ji definitely won our heart with this adorable reply!Sharmila Ji also talked about her own time when she was a new bahu, and she had said, “I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run.”Once in an interview with the DNA, Kareena had called her mother-in-law an eternal begum. She had said, “For me, my mother-in-law will always be the eternal begum, a career-oriented woman who started a family, who ran the house, looked after three children but yet worked in the biggest commercial successes as well as some great serious cinema. She kind of always tried to balance everything. To me, she still is and still looks super gorgeous. Right from the beginning till now, I can’t take my eyes off her. I look up to her in every way, so for me, she will always be that.”