Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Thoughts On ‘White Lotus Season 2’, Has A Special Request For Zoya Akhtar!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fan of White Lotus Season 2, posted a review on her Instagram account. She also requested something special from Zoya Akhtar. While Netizens believe Kareena Kapoor Khan and Zoya Akhtar will announce their collaboration soon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a successful period in her acting career, with several unique and promising projects in the works. The supremely talented actress, who recently won audiences over with her outstanding performance in Laal Singh Chaddha, is eager to play challenging roles.

Kareena, who is also a movie buff, frequently recommends films and shows to her followers and even reviews her favourite films and shows. Similarly, she recently reviewed White Lotus Season 2 on Instagram with an interesting story.

The actress, who is a big fan of the show, took to her official Instagram account and posted a special story that said, “White Lotus Season 2 – One word – Genius” (red heart emoji). The next line in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram story, however, has caught the attention of moviegoers. “We can do it as well… @zoieakhtar Zoya Akhtar “Are you paying attention? It’s a heart emoji (red heart),” wrote the actress.

With her latest Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor appears to be hinting at a possible collaboration with Zoya Akhtar, according to moviegoers. Zoya was planning to cast Kareena and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor as the siblings Ayesha and Kabir in her popular film, Dil Dhadakne Do, for the uninitiated.

However, due to his hectic schedule, Ranbir was unable to take on the project and was replaced by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was eager to work with her cousin, dropped out of the project after the lead actor was replaced.

The actress recently completed filming on her long-awaited untitled project, directed by Hansal Mehta. The film, billed as a crime thriller, also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer.

On Professional Front: Her next appearance will be in the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X, her first digital project. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is set to be released on Netflix.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also collaborating with senior actress Tabu and Bhediya star Kriti Sanon on The Crew, an upcoming airline-themed drama.