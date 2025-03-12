Kareena Kapoor Khan On Avoiding Sex Scenes: ‘I’m Not Comfortable’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her versatility, but there’s one thing she has always steered clear of—sex scenes. In a candid conversation with The X-Files actress Gillian Anderson on her podcast, Kareena opened up about why she avoids such scenes on screen, emphasizing the need for a more respectful approach to sexuality in cinema.

Speaking about the portrayal of intimacy in films, Kareena pointed out that sex is often not viewed as a natural human experience. “It’s just the way we look at the whole idea,” she explained. “We don’t look at sexuality or sex as a human experience. We have to start looking [at] and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen. It’s my belief.”

She further elaborated on her personal choice, stating that she doesn’t see sex scenes as essential to storytelling. “I personally feel that it’s not important to take a story forward. It’s not something that I believe is required in the form of a story,” she said. Kareena acknowledged that cultural perspectives on sexuality differ, adding, “From where I come from, we are still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys, the way you can feel it so openly. While female desire is openly tackled in the West, it’s always been so open about it.”

Despite her stance, Kareena has played bold roles in the past, most notably portraying a sex worker in the 2003 film Chameli. She described the role as a significant turning point in her career, one that helped her break free from conventional expectations. “I kind of realized a lot of things,” she said. “The fact that I didn’t have to conform to the traditional notions like looking a particular way of femininity, or being beautiful, because she was so brash and unapologetic. I think that was a form of beauty which I really appreciate.”

The actress credited Chameli for making her more fearless as a performer. “I am happy that I got to play that part. It pushed me to be more fearless,” she said, reflecting on how the experience shaped her approach to acting.

While Bollywood continues to evolve in its depiction of intimacy on screen, Kareena remains firm in her belief that actors should have the freedom to choose what they are comfortable with—without compromising on their artistic expression.