Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics From Europe Vacation As She Gets ‘Framed’; Netizens React!

Kareena Kapoor, a popular Indian actress since generations hardly needs any introduction. The actress is known for her beauty, style and acting prowess. She is admired for her sartorial fashion sense and has been a trendsetter in the industry. For the uninitiated, Kareena is busy spending quality time with her entire family including children, Taimur and Jehangir. Recently, Kareena swooned fans’ hearts by sharing her awe-inspiring picture which was simply unmissable. The surreal beauty of pink clouds and mountains added an unimaginable spark to Kareena Kapoor’s picture. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to admire Kareena Kapoor’s latest appearance.

Kareena shares evocative pictures from Europe vacation

Bollywood celebrity, Kareena Kapoor took to her IG handle on July 14, 2023 and shared a gorgeous picture of herself. The actress was seen in a no-makeup look. For the outing, Kareena opted for a grey colored top and paired it with a baggy denim and black shawl. The picture looked absolutely ethereal, aesthetic and sublime featuring a lovely scenic view. The backdrop of Kareena’s picture included a tiny hut, mountains and pink clouds.

Furthermore, Bebo shared some more exquisite pictures of her airplane’s window-seat. The picture made the minds refreshing as nature’s beauty was enhanced by the cloudy view. Alongside the picture, the actress penned,

‘From my window a walk in the clouds.’ Another picture featured Kareena Kapoor posing happily for the camera, standing in the middle of beautiful nature. Sharing the photo, Bebo has written, ‘Pink clouds and me.’

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor’s new picture

Netizens bombarded the comments section as soon as Kareena Kapoor posted the images. The best response to the same came from Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima reacted to Bebo’s photo by dropping a crimson heart emoticon. An internet user commented, “My gorgeous…you are So gorgeous and adorable as always.” A second user wrote, “Just looking adorable.”