Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Fly In Economy Class, Confused Netizen Asks ‘Itne Paison Ka Kya Hua’

Bollywood duo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal makes for one of the most adored couples in tinsel town. They keep giving us several reasons to gush over them. And most recently, the pair has won hearts for their simplicity. Katrina and Vicky grabbed eyeballs as they were spotted travelling in economy class.

A video of the two captured by a co-passenger is going increasingly viral on social media. In the clip, Katrina and Vicky could be seen engaged in their mobile phones as they are seated next to each other in the economy class of plane. While Katrina is wearing a black tracksuit with matching shades and a cap, Vicky is donning a maroon track pants paired with a grey hoodie.

Take a look at the viral snippet here:

As soon as the video of Katrina and Vicky reached internet, netizens started reacting to it. While some hailed them for staying grounded even after earning a standing in the film industry, others wondered what led them to opt for a economy flight.

A user wrote, “Flying Economy? Wow, #katrinakaif you so down to earth.” Another commented, “So what’s a big deal. Economy ho ya buisness, airoplane se toh Jaa rahe hai naa bas to phir.” A third one asserted, “Not everyone wants to waste money.” “Itne paiso ko kya huwa…”, read another comment. “This is so wrong to whoever posted & recorded this.. let them be omg…” opined a netizen.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a lavish but private ceremony in Rajasthan. Workwise, Katrina Kaif was last seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal last came out with Govinda Naam Mera. He will next appear in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.