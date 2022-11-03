Katrina Kaif Reacts To Vicky Kaushal’s Adorable ‘Champi’ Video With Mom Veena Kaushal; Check Out!

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shares a great bond with her mother Veena Kaushal. He never fails to love and appreciate her on special days. Not just Vicky, Katrina Kaif also shares a beautiful bond with her mother-in-law.

On Women’s Day this year, Vicky shared a cute picture of Katrina posing with Veena Kaushal. He called them both his ‘power.’ Now, as Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal celebrates her birthday, the Uri actor took to his social media to wish her. He shared an adorable video. He penned a heartfelt message. The video got reactions from Katrina Kaif too.

The handsome Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Instagram. It showed Veena Kaushal massaging Vicky’s hair with oil, while the actor recorded the video. He posted the cute ‘champi’ video. It featured him and his mom. Vicky wished her a happy birthday. He expressed how much he loves her.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you.” The video received a lot of likes and comments. Fans wished Veena Kaushal a very happy birthday. Katrina Kaif reacted to the video. She dropped a heart emoji on Vicky’s post.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif revealed that Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal call her ‘Kitto.’ She revealed that her mother-in-law cooks sweet potatoes for her. She said, “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”