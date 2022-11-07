Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot Trolls Brahmastra; Fans Call It A Perfect Revenge On Mockery Of ‘Chikni Chameli’

Bollywood couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a strong connection with diva Katrina Kaif. While Ranbir is her former boyfriend, Alia is her BFF. Besides this, the duo shares a connection through their recently released films- Brahmastra and Phone Bhoot. In Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced to Katrina’s song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. This seemed like a mockery to many viewers. Now in Phone Bhoot, Katrina has made some funny remarks on some widely trolled scenes of Brahmastra. Netizens are saying that Kaif has come up with perfect revenge on Kapoor.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as male leads, Phone Bhoot was released in theatres recently. Audiences who have watched it have pointed out the hilarious references the film gives to Brahmastra.

Brahmastra was brutally trolled for its degraded dialogues. In particular, a scene from the movie which saw lead actors- Ranbir aka Shiva and Alia Bhatt aka Isha finding out Guruji played by Amitabh Bachchan secret hideout location on Google maps received flak from netizens. Besides this, Ranbir’s character talks about Alia’s character being his Agni Astra’s button in the film

Now, in Phone Bhoot, there are indirect digs to these scenes. A user said that the horror comedy featured jokes on similar lines. The netizen stated, “Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hideout of the antagonist and saying: ‘AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI’ or capturing his weapon and saying: ‘ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA (sic).”

This tweet ignited a string of comments lauding Katrina for taking ‘classy revenge’ on Ranbir. One user wrote, “This is called an indirect friendly roast of an ex-boyfriend. Giving a reference to his movie. Wow, Katrina.” “He did that too with chikni chameli in bramhastra”, read another comment. A third user reacted, “They were desperate to gain attention, so they deliberately dubbed dialogues…” “I heard this movie has a lot of references spoof type so not surprised. Surprised that they went back and added in an already-shot movie. Waise bhi rk alia danced on chikni chameli in brahmastra. Settled”, tweeted another user.

For the unknown, Phone Bhoot also jokes about Mirzapur, Fukrey and Gadar in some of its scenes. It has opened to mixed reviews and is taking a slow start at the box office.