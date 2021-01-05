Share

TV actor and Comedian Balraj Syal got married to singer Deepti Tuli in Jalandhar on August 7. The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in presence of 25 people only. While the smiling pictures of the couple won our hearts, Balraj Syal recently revealed he used the money from the dating reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he participated to marry his real-life-partner Deepti.

Speaking to ETimes, Balraj Syal said, “I was living on my own terms when I was a bachelor and decided to give up on my own. Now, my life is not of my own, but it is definitely better than before. Earlier, I used to behave or do what I felt like doing, but now, my wife Deepti guides me what to do and what not to. She tells me what can go against me and what are the things that will help me be a better person. Life has changed but it has changed for good. It has become better. I feel there would have not been a better time to get married. For us (artists), when we decide to get married generally we have to take a break for the wedding preparations and to spend time with our partner. But because of the pandemic we were already on break and we did not have to take any holiday…”

He continued, “I am very happy with one thing that when you get married no matter how many people you invite you tend to forget some or the other friend. In our case everyone got upset because I invited none of them. I remember once I was having a conversation with Kapil bhai (Kapil Sharma) and he told me that he had spent a lot of money but there were few friends who he couldn’t invite. I told him yes I agree because he had not invited me as well. So, I gave nobody a chance to get upset with me. We were only allowed to have 25 people out of which there were three photographers, one priest and other 21 were family members and us. I feel we got married at the right time and I am fortunate that the audience has showered an equal amount of love on my wife Deepti. Whenever we work together, they give us love and only love.”

