Korean Girl Dances On Allu’s ‘Srivalli’, Won Netizens Heart Through Her Amazing Moves! Video Inside!!

Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is in the nerves of the audience and the film also rocked at the box office. It has been a long time since the release of the film, but even today people get crazy for the film and its famous Srivalli song. People have liked the songs of the film so much that even today they force people to dance. At the same time, now a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which a Korean girl is seen styled like Allu Arjun.

Korean Girl

Watch Video Of Korean Girl Dancing To Srivalli Song Of Allu Arjun Here!!

Actually, on social media, Korean girl has shared a video dancing to ‘Teri Jhalak Sarfi Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa’. In this, the girl is dancing in front of the TV and the song ‘Teri Jhalak Sarfi’ of Allu Arjun is playing in the background. In the video, the girl is dressed in clothes like Allu Arjun and his dance style is also completely copied by the girl. The dance of the Korean girl on social media is being praised.

Korean Girl

This video of Korean girl has been shared on an Instagram account a long time ago, but now this video has gone viral. This video has been viewed more than three lakh 33 thousand times so far. One user commented, ‘Koreans are liked by Indians and hence they loves India as much as they love Korea.’ At the same time, many people are also requesting Korean girl to come to India.

Pushpa

Let us tell you that ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released at PAN India level. The film was well liked by the audience and now the audience is eagerly waiting for its second part. In this film, the pair of Rashmika Mandana and Allu Arjun were given a lot of love by people. At the same time, now the shooting of the second part of the film has started and now the film will knock in theaters soon. The film is directed by Sukumar.