‘Princess Diaries 3’ Is Reportedly Officially In Production At Disney And Is Finally Happening After 18 Years!

It is going to take place! The Princess of Genovia is returning! The Princess Diaries series will be revived 18 years after the original was released, but as they say, “a queen never fails to meet her deadline.”

The highly anticipated third instalment of the Princess Diaries film series has begun production at Disney. However, the main actress Anne Hathaway has not yet agreed to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Supergirl writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for the third film in the series, which will be released 18 years after the previous film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in 2004.

Everyone else is simply early. The cast is yet to be revealed. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the original two films, will also return to work on this feature, which will be a continuation of the films rather than a reboot. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oscar winner Anne previously expressed her support for a third instalment in the franchise.

According to the magazine, the actress is more than willing to entertain the idea; she says she is rooting for it. The possibility of Julie Andrews being involved would be very exciting, she said.

“We’d go to where she was, set up a green screen behind her, and just do it.” Despite her wish to collaborate with The Sound of Music actor, Anne, confessed earlier this year that the time for a third film starring her had passed.

Anne told THR in June, “I think it would be too late to do it now.” Many years ago, there was talk of a sequel. I’m not sure if it ever happened.” The Princess Diaries, a 2001 film starring Anne Hathaway, follows Mia Thermopolis, an American teen who discovers she is a Princess of the fictional Genovia. Clarisse Renaldi, the country’s queen, was played by Andrews.

Meanwhile, Hathaway’s character was followed in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement as she grappled with her responsibilities as a princess and resisted an arranged marriage.

The third instalment, however, could be based on the novel The Princess Diaries Volume III: Princess in Love. According to rumours, the third instalment will feature Hathaway teaching her daughter princess manners.

The film is based on Meg Cabot’s novel, Princess Diaries, which grossed $165.3 million worldwide and was followed by a sequel in 2004, which grossed $134.7 million worldwide, becoming a viral touchstone in the pop-culture generation.