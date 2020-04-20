Krystle D’Souza and Karan Tacker were a strong and cute couple for a long time since they starred together in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. However, due to some personal things, their relationship didn’t last long and they had to part ways. They never cited reason for the break-up but both are now happy and contented in their own lives. But this new video by Krystle shows her taking a dig at her ex.

Now, Krystle has shared a funny video on TikTok. She captioned it as ‘Ex files’ and in the video, we can see her lip-syncing and enacting a monologue about her ex. It says, “Mera ex mujhe bolta tha, main tere bina nahi jee sakta. But saala abhi bhi jeeta ghoom raha hai.” She ends the video on a laugh. While the video has us cracking up, we are also left wondering if she’s hinting at Karan Tacker?

Further sharing the video on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “It’s her voice, but the feeling is universal I bet!!” Check it out below:

In an interview with TOI, Karan Tacker revealed that he and Krystle are not in touch anymore and further said, “Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn’t get into further details on this.”

Krystle D'Souza Shares A Video Saying "My Ex Said, Main tere bina nahi jee sakta. But saala abhi bhi…” Is It A Hint At Karan Tacker? Gepostet von Womansera am Montag, 20. April 2020