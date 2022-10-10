“Kuch Jada Nahi Ho Rha”, Urvashi Trolled For Chasing Rishabh Pant Till Australia, Deets Inside!!

Wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant is in Australia these days to participate in the T20 World Cup 2022 with the Indian cricket team. But the thing which is attracting everyone’s attention is Urvashi Rautela. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s post surprised everyone after the Indian squad reached Australia. Actually, Urvashi Rautela has reached Australia following up her rumored ex-boyfriend cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress herself gave this information on her Instagram handle. And since the post has been shared by Urvashi on her Instagram account, netizens have been trolling the actress fiercely ever since this news came to the fore.

On the previous day, Urvashi Rautela shared a photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “Following my love … it has brought me to Australia.” As soon as Urvashi announced her arrival in Australia, netizens started trolling her on social media. Commenting on Urvashi’s post, a user advised her not to chase Rishabh Pant. Another user wrote, ‘She is not going to leave Rishabh Pant now.’ A user wrote, “Are you crazy or what? when he don’t want you in his life why are you following him?”

A netizen commented, “You have actually followed Rishabh to Australia? Are you serious? You must be kidding.” Another user tweeted and said, ‘If a man had done the same thing to a woman that Urvashi Rautela is doing to a man, then by now a case of harassment would have been registered against him. This is the gender equality of our country”.