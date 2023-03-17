Kumkum Bhagya Fame Shikha Singh Is Going Through Mental Trauma, Shares A Crying Video!

TV actress Shikha Singh best known as Alia from the daily soap ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has entertained the audience for many years with her villainous character in the show. After the birth of her daughter Alayna Singh Shah, she distanced herself from acting for a while. But Shikha keeps her fans engaged through social media. Recently, the actress has shared a video of herself shedding tears. She has revealed that she is going through emotional and mental trauma.

Shikha Singh became emotional

Recently, Shikha Singh shared a clip on her Instagram account, in which she is heard talking about her bad phase. The caption of the video reads, “I am worried about being sick, don’t know what is wrong with me.”

Putting this emotional video, Shikha wrote, “It’s been a long time I am not like me anymore and even now I am missing myself.” As soon as the clip surfaced, stars from Aly Goni and Mrunal Thakur took to comments to sympathise with the actress.

Shikha called her daughter ‘therapy’

In another clip shared by Shikha Singh, the actress described her daughter as the ‘best therapy’. In the video, she is seen spending time with her little one. “I am still figuring out what is going wrong with me. Meanwhile I feel blessed that I get the love from all of you. I thank God that you all are with me. I am sure that like me many people go through such difficult times medically and mentally. So be patient and remember that there is a time for everything and your time will also come soon,” read her caption. Shikha told that daughter Alayna’s love makes her feel good. Because of her love, she gets the courage to get well soon.

For the unversed, Shikha Singh married pilot Karan Shah in the year 2016. The couple welcomed their first born in June 2020.