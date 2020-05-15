Famous for his looks and love affairs, Kushal Tandon has already made his name in the industry. And the handsome hhunk now wants to be settled. And guess what, the man is ready to consider arranged marriage and that too with someone who is rom outside of the industry.

Opening upon his marrige plans with Tims Of India, Kushal shared, “Frankly speaking, I don’t mind, and my parents too are looking for a suitable girl for me. And I have been very clear now that I do not want to marry a girl from the industry. The reason is that we should have something different to talk about and not the same industry thing when we are home after work. Also, I am ready for an arranged or a love marriage, anything.”

Gauahar and Kushal met and fell in love inside the house (during the 9th season), however, despite overcoming many challenges thrown by the makers, the two failed to make their relationship last outside the house. Kushal took to social media to break the news about their breakup, while Gauahar refused to comment on the matter. The two, however, remain friends.

Sometime back, Kushal added another feather to his hat as he has become an owner of a restaurant in Mumbai, Arbour 28. The opening event of Arbour 28 was a star-studded affair with his close friends and family members. And what caught our attention was his ex-girlfriend; Gauahar Khan too marked her presence on a special day for Kushal. Even Gauhan took her instagram handle to wish the ex-boyfriend all the very best.