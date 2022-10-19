Laal Singh Chaddha: All Is Not Well Between Aamir Khan & Director Advait Chandan; Filmmaker Breaks Silence!

Filmmaker Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was expected to take the box office by storm. However, this did not happen. It got its OTT premiere on Netflix a few days ago. On the streaming platform, it is getting a good response. Well, there were rumours that Aamir and Advaita had a falling out, and finally, the latter spoke about it.

Advait shared a picture with Aamir Khan on his Instagram. He captioned it, “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Advait has been working with Aamir for many years. He was the Assistant Production Manager for Taare Zameen Par and the Casting Director and Post-Production Supervisor for Dhobi Ghat directed by Kiran Rao.

He made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar which featured Zaira Wasim in the lead role and Aamir Khan in an extended cameo. The film impressed critics and audiences alike. Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews. It collected Rs. 58.73 crores at the box office, and became the biggest flop of the year.

In the entertainment world, rumours of falling out between directors and actors are nothing new. Rumours of a fall-out start doing the rounds whenever a film fails at the box office. But many a time actors and directors have clarified that they are cordial with each other despite films’ failures.