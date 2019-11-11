Lata Mangeshkar Admitted In The Hospital As She Was Having Problem In Breathing; Read On For Updates

The nightangle of India, everyone’s Lata didi had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai today. She was admitted in the early morning as she was finding it difficult to breath according to the report in PTI. While, on the contrary to a tweet in ANI that Lataji had been discharged this evening and gone back home, SpotboyE.com reports that she is still in the hospital and will take 1 or 2 days to get discharged from the hospital to go back home.

View this post on Instagram Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun. A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

Well, Lata Mangeshkarji is better and stable now. As spoken about the same, Usha Mangeshkar said, “Lata Didi is 90. She is better and doctors were okay if we wanted to take her home today. But we ourselves told them that considering her age, it is better if we keep her in the hospital for 1 or 2 days more.”

Ushaji further added, “She will be fine. She had developed viral fever and a stomach issue. Aajkal medicines aur technology achchi hai, so it works. But again, as I said she is 90, so we thought that it would be better that we don’t treat her at home.”

For those who don’t know, the singer has sung more than 1000 songs in the Bollywood industry and had started off her career in 1942 with Marathi songs. She is truly a legend and we wish her a speedy recovery.