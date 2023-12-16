Lily Gladstone Or Preity Zinta? Fans Confused Over This Viral Picture

Recently an image of actor Lily Gladstone caused amusement on the internet because some people mistook her for Preity Zinta. The Hollywood actor was featured in a photo posted on X by Film Updates, which said, “Lily Gladstone has been announced as the honorary chair for the 2024 Spirit Awards.”

Fans called Lily Gladstone, Preity Zinta

In the beautiful picture shared by the X user, Lily is seen dressed in a black gown, silver earrings and looked away at the camera. Due to the angle with which the picture got clicked, she resembled Preity Zinta. “But, why are you using Preity Zintas pic?” read a hilarious comment. Another wrote, “Why is Preity Zinta here?”

Some even went a step further by tagging Preity in the comments section and congratulating her. “@realpreityzinta congratulations,” wrote one user. A person commented, “Preity G Zinta ka naam Lily Gladstone kab hua (when did her name change) @realpreityzinta.” Preity and Lily are yet to notice the comparison or respond to it on social media

Lily Gladstone, the actor from Killers of the Flower Moon

American actor Lily Gladstone rose to fame this year when she played Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book penned by David Grann and is based on a true story.

2012 saw Lily make her feature film debut in Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian. She has acted in a few TV series, including Billions and Crash Course. She has gained international notoriety for the movie, which also starred Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro.

This year, she created history by being the first woman of Native American descent to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. In addition, she was dubbed the year’s “breakthrough entertainer.”