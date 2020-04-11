Jay Bhanushali got into a heated Controversy when a video of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma went viral. The two were seen distributing food to the poor and needy. Jai called out and said that this is a PR stunt and if they wanted to help the needy, they didn’t need to make a video. This didn’t go well with the fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma and they flooded Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vijj’s timeline with hate comments. Now, Mahhi Vijj couldn’t take it and lashed at the trolls.

Seeing this intense hate from trolls Mahhi lost her cool and abused the haters on her Twitter account and wrote, “Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother, my child, I will abuse you I am no god. calling me R…d wt do u think I will give u in return” She even added “Kutton ki fauz nikali hai aaj, gaali mujhe do lagegi tumhari maa ko bhauko” but haters kept trolling her. But nor did Mahhi stop she again tweeted “Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth but thank u for telling us …”

Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother my child I wil abuse you I am no god.calling me R…d wt do u think I wil give u in return — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 8, 2020

Hu mein toh nahi chahiye publicity aap sab hee hamare articles nikaal rahe ho 🤣🤣🤣isn’t it clear who wants publicity n who doesn’t. Pr is calling n asking to remove articles 🤣🤣🤣 — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 9, 2020

N I m writing here bcoz I hv nt hired pr to bajau people I ll tlk straight to u al here on Twitter. — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 9, 2020

Well, Mahhi and Jay are facing some intense heat from Paras and Mahira’s fans. But seems like, they are least bothered and continue to make the most of their quarantine time.