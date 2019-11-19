Make-up Blunder Ranu Mondal Doing Cat Walk On ‘Jalwa’ Track, Gets Slammed Brutally Once Again

Ranu Mondal is a true story of going from rags to riches in a very short time. She was spotted by someone when she was singing at a railway station. Soon after that, her video was uploaded on social media and it went viral. But she was certainly unable to handle all the fame that has come her way.

Ranu Mondal recently received a lot of flak from the netizens for her overdone make-up. In pictures shared on social media of Ranu from an event, the singing sensation was snapped dressed in a peach-coloured lehenga, while her face was covered with heavy make-up. In a video shared on Instagram from the event, Mondal is seen gracing the ramp with a lady as she moves her ghagra while walking like a model. The just-turned singer has now turned into a model and was spotted walking the ramp with another lady, supposedly the designer.

At the fashion show, Ranu Modal appeared to be the show stopper of the event, while she walked on Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Fashion’s song. While Mondal walked the ramp, she tried her best to entertain the audiences while she walked on the song ‘Jalwa’. The crowd in the background cheered in full enthusiasm for Ranu Mondal, finally the internet singing sensation treating fans by waving back at them.