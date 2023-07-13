‘Makeup Nahi Bhuli’: Netizens Troll Mouni Roy For Forgetting Her Passport At Home!

TV-turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy always mesmerises her fans with her beauty and style. She is often clicked on public places giving some major fashion goals. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport. She opted for a blue-coloured co-ord set for the outing and looked absolutely stunning in the outfit. But something happened which left the usually cool Mouni a little worried.

Actually, the actress forgot to bring her passport. As she stepped down from her car, paps began to follow her. She started searching for something rigorously in her tote bag at the security check-in. After that, Mouni turned back, smiled at shutterbugs and said, ‘Ho Gaya’. She then revealed that she has forgotten her passport at home.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens started reacting to the it. They criticised the actress for forgetting the most important thing. One user wrote, “Kya kre makeup ke ilava or kuch yaad hi nahi rehta.” Another stated, “Paparazzi ko phone krne ke chakkar me PASSPORT BHOOL GYI”. A third one joked, “Bhul gayi toh naagin banke ghus ja.” “Kitna kuch yaad rakhe bechari- makeup, hair, dress, bag ya passport.”

Let us tell you that Mouni Roy carved her niche in the entertainment world with her first show itself. She debuted as ‘Krishna Tulsi’ in the popular daily, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apart from her work, the actress often hit headlines for the trolling she faces due to her drastic transformation and choice of clothes.

On the work front, Mouni Roy appeared last in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.