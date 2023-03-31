Malti Marie Visits India For The First Time With Parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; Checkout Viral Video!

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has arrived in Mumbai today with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It is Malti’s first visit to India with her parents ever since her birth. The pics and videos of the family have gone viral on social media.

Priyanka was seen holding Malti and helped her pose for the paps. Priyanka and her family are reportedly in the city for the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter on March 31. The pics and videos are all over social media now. PeeCee donned a pink co-ord set that comes with a top and a skirt with a slit. She wore a pair of cool black shades. while Nick was in a hoodie, denim pants and an orange cap. Lil’ Malti was in a cute grey dress. The mommy carried her munchkin in her arms as she posed for the paps. Nick also helped his baby wave at the paparazzi.

Have a look at the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While some report state that they are here for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening while another state that they are in India to attend Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding with Raghav Chadha. Well, nothing is yet confirmed.

Malti Marie’s First Public Appearance

It was earlier this year, Priyanka revealed the face of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they together made a public appearance in Los Angeles. Priyanka and Malti attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30.

The pics of Malti with her mom went viral. It was last year, Nick and Priyanka announced the arrival of their baby girl via surrogacy.