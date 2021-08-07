Manish Malhotra gave a new look to Arunita’s hair, Pawandeep looked handsome in suit boot. Have a look.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. After the finale in this show, the audience will get their winner. Preparations are going on with great fanfare for the grand finale. Everyone is excited, right from the contestants to the judges. The grand finale of this show is going to be very bang, which has already been disclosed by the host of the show Aditya Narayan. Along with the performance, a lot of changes are being made in the look and style of the contestants.

Arunita Kanjilal

Ahead of the finale, Bollywood’s famous designer Manish Malhotra has taken up the responsibility of makeover of the contestants of Indian Idol 12 on his shoulders. Before the finale, the top 6 contestants in the semi finale will be seen in Manish Malhotra’s outfit. On social media too, pictures of Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukh Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Taro, Sayali Kamble’s looks are dominated on social media.

https://www.womansera.com/farhan-akhtar-trolled-for-congratulating-womens-hockey-team-instead-of-men-later-deleted-the-tweet/

In the midst of all these pictures on social media, a picture is becoming very viral. In this picture, fashion designer Manish Malhotra is seen giving tips on hairdo to Arunita Kanjilal. Arunita Kanjilal is looking very beautiful in a saree. Pawandeep Rajan is also looking very handsome in suit-boot. Sayali Kamble also looked very happy wearing Manish Malhotra’s collection. Expressing her happiness, she said that she wants to tie the knot soon and wear his collection again.

Indian Idol

Shanmukh Priya also looked very happy wearing Manish Malhotra’s collection. The picture of Nihal Taro wearing a suit is also becoming very viral on social media. Manish Malhotra posed for a selfie with everyone. Let us inform you that in the upcoming weekend there is a semi finale episode of the show where one of the contestants will be out of the show and Indian Idol 12 will get their top 12 contestants.

Indian Idol

It is worth noting that to make the finale of the show even grand, the makers are preparing to make it on-air for 12 hours. The show will be aired on Sony TV for 12 hours featuring the winner performers from all the previous seasons. Not only this, but many big personalities of the industry are also going to participate in the grand finale to make it even more spectacular. Similarly, every weekend some celebs come on the stage of the show and collect the gathering. In the finale, there will be a war of notes and there will be a gathering full of stars.