Mann Kasturi Re: Tejasswi Prakash Gets Support From Karan Kundrra & Would-Be Father-In-Law As They Attend Film’s Premiere

TV star Tejasswi Prakash is ready to debut her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. You will go ‘aww’ when you see who has come to support her. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra attended the premiere of her film. He attended with his father. This shows how supportive the entire family is towards her work and passion. Who doesn’t need a family like that?

Karan Kundrra’s father accepted Tejasswi Prakash as his daughter-in-law when they appeared on the show calling her the heart of the family. And now with a bright smile on his face which shows his son made the right choice. She grabbed everyone’s attention with her stylish look at the premiere of her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. The film will mark her debut in the Marathi industry. She is proud as a Maharashtrian.

Tejasswi Prakash looked cute in a simple denim co-ord paired with a yellow crop top. And we love her million-dollar smile. She looked beautiful and how. Tejasswi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the television industry.

Young fans flocked to click selfies at Tejashwi Prakash’s event. They cutely watched her pose with everyone. Children often bring a lot of joy around. Tejasswi Prakash is said to be making her Bollywood debut soon. Right now she is concentrating on her other projects. But she is very keen to work in the Hindi film industry. She is waiting for the right script at the right time.

TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been inseparable ever since they met. They fell in love with the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are the perfect answer to those who say that reality shows are scripted.