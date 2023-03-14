MEDIA LAWS AND ETHICS: An Introduction to Legal and Ethical Issues in Journalism: Authored by Dr. Vartika Nanda

Title: Media Laws and Ethics: An Introduction to Legal and Ethical Issues in Journalism Author: Dr. Vartika Nanda Publisher: Kanishka Publishers Year: 2018 Genre: Journalism and Media Studies

‘Media Laws and Ethics: An Introduction to Legal and Ethical Issues in Journalism’ is an academic work in the field of mass communication and media studies. Edited by Dr. Vartika Nanda, this book was published in 2018 by Kanishka Publishers. The book comprises twelve chapters that provide an in-depth knowledge of the concepts and issues surrounding laws and ethics in journalism. Fourteen academicians, journalists and media educators have contributed to this insightful piece of work to provide a better understanding of some of the important ethical concerns and legislative structures circling the media. The book explores in detail the concepts like paid news, relentless misuse of social media and media trials, that run parallel to the trials by the court. It, moreover, makes the students of journalism and media professionals aware of their legal and social responsibilities alongside exploring crucial topics of public interest like media laws and the provisions in the Constitution of India pertaining to media, in detail.

IMPORTANCE IN THE CURRICULUM OF JOURNALISM

Media laws and ethics is an integral part of media studies in semester III, in the course of BA (Hons) Journalism in the University of Delhi. This book has also been suggested as a reading in the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). It is studied as a part of the syllabus in several other universities that offer the course in journalism and media studies. Study of journalism is rather incomplete without the study of the laws, rules and ethics encircling media. This book serves as an important source of information for the students when they prepare for their exams. Students often refer to it as a resource to conduct detailed research on various topics under the curriculum of Media Laws and Ethics. It also serves as an academically acclaimed piece of work that facilitates the journalistic skills of the students as they prepare to work in the professional sphere.

FOREWORD BY K. G. SURESH

Missionary turning into a mercenary? asks K.G. Suresh, the then Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (now Vice Chancellor of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal) , while writing the foreword for this book. He traces the onset of journalism in India as a noble profession and talks critically of the practices of paid news, advertorials and private treaties that often hinder the ethical practice of journalism today.

FOREWORD BY DR. VARTIKA NANDA

Dr. Vartika Nanda has explained the impact and intensity of media trials through one of the very prominent case studies, namely, that of the ‘Aarushi Talwar murder case’. This case rose to fame because of the relentless trails run by the media parallel to the trial by the court. Dr. Vartika Nanda interviewed Nupur Talwar in the jail in October 2015. This interview was released in October 2017, and was the first and the last interview recorded inside the jail.

Amidst the debate of who killed Aarushi, one question neglected all along was: how would Talwar couple eventually get themselves accepted in the society. Stating this, she raises a very prominent concern about how media trials permanently tarnish the reputation of the parties involved, with irresponsible reporting based on no legal or legislative understanding of a particular case. She also calls attention to the prevalence of sensationalism in journalism through this book. Talking about sensationalism, she mentions that the players change, but the elements of drama, tamasha and entertainment remain.

STUDENT ENGAGEMENT

These twelve chapters are succeeded by a critical analysis and research on case studies pertaining to media laws and ethics. Students have contributed to this book in a sizable amount. Six students from Department of Journalism, Lady Shri Ram College, have worked on the glossary, and the compilation of case studies elaborated upon in this book.

IMPACT OF THE BOOK

To quote Albert Abraham from the book itself, “Information is regarded as the oxygen of democracy. It invigorates where it percolates.” This book makes the readers aware of and allows them to gain a critical understanding of some of their important fundamental rights and duties, like the Right to Information. Media personnels, of all people, must uphold the constitutional values as they are the face of a nation and the fourth pillar of democracy. Unethical media practices have famously caused havoc in the past, and must be prevented in order to maintain peace and harmony in the society. This book has served as a go-to for the students of journalism all across universities. Students have left comments on the blog post about this book on Dr. Vartika Nanda’s blog (www,vartikananda.blogspot.com), mentioning how this book gave them insights and a better understanding of the curriculum of Media Laws and Ethics.

The information available on the internet about media laws and ethics serves as a slippery ground that can lead to spreading of misinformation amongst the students if not verified properly. This book provides a well-researched account on this subject. It enlightens the students about media laws and ethics and provides them perspective about media and the laws surrounding it. It teaches ethical journalism to the students and alongside caters to their syllabus. This book is an umbrella that undercovers some of the most insightful and thorough research papers on the subject of media rules, ethics and laws. It trains the journalists to be ethical journalists and prevents them from encouraging and participating in some of the heinous malpractices that haunt the field of journalism today.

Dr. Vartika Nanda’s blog provides notes and research material on various topics of the curriculum of journalism. It also incorporates a separate section of Media Laws and Ethics. It mentions some of the insightful excerpts from this book. Students of the department of journalism contribute to the compilation of the study material available on the document.

Tinka Tinka Dasna: Book with reference to Media Ethics

Tinka Tinka Dasna is a critically acclaimed work in the field of journalism and prison reforms, which is authored and edited by Dr. Vartika Nanda. It dwells deeply into case studies that gained enormous media coverage. Dr. Nanda gives an insightful description of the lives of the inmates of the Dasna Jail and the officers who work there. This book is an anecdote of the creative initiatives undertaken by the inmates. The book narrates the transformational journeys of inmates, which were wheeled by several creative endeavours like the Tinka Tinka Jail Radio and mural on the wall.

Dr. Vartika Nanda heads the Department of Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She has initiated a movement on prison reforms in India under the banner, Tinka Tinka. President of India conferred the Stree Shakti Puraskar on her in 2014. Her work on prisons was taken cognizance by the Supreme Court of India in 2018. Her name has also been included in the Limca Book of Records twice for her unique work on prison reforms. She launched Tinka Tinka Prison Radio in 2020, the only podcast series in India that brings out voices from jails. These exclusive podcasts have completed nearly 60 episodes.

