Meenakshi Seshadri Recalls Her ‘Very Professional’ Kiss With Sunny Deol; Reveals Why It Got Cut By Censor!

Bollywood veteran, Meenakshi Seshadri has given some outstanding performances on-screen. But even after delivering several hits, the talented actress bid adieu to the film industry after tying the knot with Harish Mysore and focused on her family life since then. But now, Seshadri is eyeing a comeback. Recently, on her birthday, she got into an exclusive chat with a leading daily.

During her conversation, Meenakshi talked about working with Sunny Deol. She revealed that in the 1987 film, Dacait she shared a passionate kiss with her hero, Sunny Deol. Calling Deol ‘very professional’, Meenakshi further added that the scene was removed by the censor board.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Meenakshi stated that she had a kissing scene with Sunny in Dacait just before a song. Her co-star made her comfortable for the scene as he was quite professional. But I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. Without disclosing the reason, Meenakshi said that censors ‘cut that’ part out.

For the unversed, Dacait was directed by Rahul Rawail. Apart from Meenakshi and Sunny, it also starred Raakhee, Raza Murad, Suresh Oberoi, Paresh Rawal and Urmila Matondkar.

Not a long time ago, Meenakshi appeared on a singing reality show, Indian Idol 13. During the episode where the actress came as a guest, one of the contestants was seen singing the most iconic song from Meenakshi’s blockbuster film Damini, which featured her as a rape survivor fighting for justice and Sunny Deol as her defence lawyer. After the performance, the 58-year-old actress was heard complaining about how Sunny took all the limelight for the film with his powerful dialogues.

Meenakshi Seshadri stepped into acting with Painter Babu in 1983. She went on to feature in several hit films like Hero, Shahenshah, Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, and Satyamev Jayate.