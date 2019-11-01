Mira Rajput Wishes Her “Not So Little Brother” Ishaan Khatter On His 24th Birthday: “Stay Mad Stay Crazy”

Share

Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest devar-bhabhi jodis of the B-town. Be it their goofy pictures with equally adorable captions to supporting each other through thick and thin Mira and Ishaan have been giving us major devar-bhabhi goals. Ishaan is celebrating his 24th birthday today and the star wife made sure to make it special for her “not so little brother” Ishaan. Mira took to her Instagram to share some pictures of Ishaan, she captioned one of the pictures as, “Happy Happy Birthday not-so-little brother stay mad, stay crazy and keep clicking the best pictures of me ” followed by a heart emoji. In another picture that has Ishaan dancing in colourful pants, she has written, “Saying hello to New Year like”. Take a look:

Well, Ishaan and Mira not only shares a warm bond, but he has often stood up for her like a brother. It was when Mira was brutally trolled on social media for endorsing her first advertisement, Ishaan stood up for her and stated, “There is a lot of frustration. There are a lot of people who are overtly judgemental on the internet. But having said that everyone has a right to opinion. For me, what’s important is to be inspired and keep moving to grow as an artist and as a person. I don’t find negativity helpful in that. So I try and keep myself away from it.”

In an interview with “Voot Feet Up With The Stars” Season 2, Ishaan was all praises for Mira and had stated, “Mira is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly.” Ishaan Khatter had posted lovely pictures from Shahid and Mira’s wedding and revealed that he affectionately calls Mira “Bhabidoll”. Sharing a lovely picture of Mira happily posing with mother-in-law Neelima Azeem while Ishaan photobombs the picture, he wrote, “My very own Bhaabidoll”. Take a look:

From celebrating festivals and special occasions that the Kapoor clan holds Ishaan makes sure to be a part of it. Ishaan is also in love with his niece and nephew, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. In an interview with DNA Ishaan had once shared that he is very fond of his niece Misha Kapoor and said, “Misha is just the most delightful, joyous presence in all our lives. She is funny, extremely intelligent and adventurous kid.” Speaking of how he doesn’t get time to spend with Misha, courtesy his work and travel, Ishaan went on to add, “I do get to spend time with her, but not often enough. I would say because of the nature of our work. They also get busy sometimes while travelling. But Misha is developing and growing in a beautiful manner”.

Here’s wishing Ishaan Khatter a very happy birthday!