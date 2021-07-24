Mirabai Chanu Wins The First Medal For India In Tokyo Olympics 2020

The star weightlifter of India, Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She lifted a silver medal in 49 kg weightlifting with a total lift of 202 kg.

On Saturday, the 26-Year-old girl from India created history. After her loss at Rio Olympics, the win at Tokyo Olympics comes as redemption. By winning this, Chanu has become the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games. She also became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the Women’s 49kg category.

Zhihui Hou from China took the top position by winning the gold medal in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, lifting a total of 210 kg. Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah won the bronze medal. Chanu managed to lift a total of 202 kg in the women’s 49kg category to register her name as the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal. She also made a new Olympic record by successfully lifting 115kg in clean and jerk.