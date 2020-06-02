Popular Television actress Mohena Kumari who played a crucial role in TV sequential Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Suyesh Rawat. She tied the knot with her fiance Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2019 and it was a huge Indian Royal wedding which was likewise gone to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has as of late spoked about her wedding with Suyesh and cited to BollywoodLife, “It has been a half year! A half year back was truly the greatest day of my life…a day brimming with anxiety, chuckling , embraces and tears a ton of things changed, a ton of new things started.

It was yesterday that TV actress Mohena Kumari, alongside her relatives and 17 staff individuals, was test positive for Coronavirus. The whole family and their staff individuals have been put under isolate as a prudent step. In one of her recent interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress uncovered how none of her relatives have any significant indication and they all are right now recouping.

Presently, taking to her Instagram, Mohena has expressed gratitude toward fans for all the help and furthermore shared her feelings on contracting Coronavirus.

In her post, Mohena stated, “Can’t Sleep. These initial days have been hard for us all at home particularly our young one and our elders. But I’m praying everything will be over soon. We are fine. We reserve no option to gripe about anything as there are individuals out there who are enduring far more than us. But, I’d prefer to thank every single one of you for all the messages, supplications and love you’ll have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. Also, we have such a great amount of appreciation in our souls for all of you. Much obliged to all of you.”

She proceeded, “indeed, none of us have any significant indications and I imagine that is the reason it spread so a lot and we didn’t come to think about it. Kisiko pata hey nahi chala and ghar hey ghar mein fail gaya. In spite of the fact that we have disengaged ourselves and now completing our treatment.”