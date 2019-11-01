Mohena Kumari Is Heading Back Home For Her Pagphera Rasam First Time After Her Grand Wedding, See Pics

Share

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot in a true Rajputana style on 14th October this year. The actress looked resplendent on her wedding as she wore a Rajputana poshak for the day. While many feel that being in the glamour world, Mohena would’ve chosen something more modern and contemporary, she ditched all of it and got married in traditional attire. Her royal wedding has left the entire nation starstruck and kept us hooked to her Instagram feed for the longest time.

Mohena who is very active on social media had recently shared some pictures on her Instagram story. In one of the stories she wished her fans Happy Haloween and in another she shared that she is heading back home after her grand wedding and Diwali celebrations. Take a look:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mohena had once opened upon her arranged marriage with Suyesh and said “I always had this feeling that I will have an arranged marriage. I was inspired by the movie Vivah, I liked the system. I realised that in this industry you don’t have time and I somehow enjoyed this process also. My mother asked me to see the guy and I agreed. I found the process very cute”.

She had further added, “I like happy people and this family, and my fiance is those. I don’t know, I couldn’t say No. Suyesh was very honest and very transparent. I look through people, and seeing people, seeing somebody so honest and pure, I couldn’t say no to this beauty.” She had further added, “Suyesh and I connected over mountains, hence I wanted a mountain engagement but the beach one happened and it was very beautiful.”

About leaving the telly world post acting, Mohena had said, “Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180-degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far.”

We wish Mohena and Suyesh a happy married life!